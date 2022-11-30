|
30.11.2022 22:40:01
Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted Nearly 4% Higher Today
Wednesday was a good day for the stock market generally, but it was an especially good day for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) investors. The electric vehicle (EV) specialist's stock rose by 3.5%, beating the 2.9% gain of the frothy S&P 500 index. Two new analyst notes on the EV space helped push the acceleration pedal on Lucid. The first of the pair was an update on the EV industry by S&P Global Mobility. Citing U.S. electric vehicle registrations, the researcher said that while sector leader Tesla is still the dominant producer, it's losing market share as new vehicle makers enter the market. Another factor in that decline is the intensifying efforts of incumbent manufacturers like Ford. According to data compiled by S&P Global Mobility, Tesla's share of the total EVs registered so far this year is 65%. That's down significantly from the 79% of 2020.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|9,83
|-3,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.