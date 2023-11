Why Lucid Group Stock Crushed the Market Today

High-end electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) enjoyed a nice share price bump on Monday. The company's stock closed nearly 5% higher on the day, thanks in no small part to a new deal it signed in an important foreign market. By contrast, the S&P 500 index declined marginally in Monday's session.That day, Lucid 's business partner, Riyadh Air, announced that the two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate. The partnership will see the pair team up in marketing activities, commercial ventures, and operations. The arrangement was announced by the Saudi Arabia-based airline at the Dubai Airshow. The carrier wrote in a press release that this inaugural partnership deal between the two companies is "aligned to a shared vision for the future of sustainable transportation."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel