Why Lucid Group Stock Popped This Morning

Shares of electric car-maker and would-be Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -killer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) gained a modest 3.5% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Monday.The company is benefiting from some new PR that portrays its new Lucid Gravity electric SUV in a positive light relative to Tesla's Model S, X, and Cybertruck offerings.Electric cars and trucks remain popular among certain car buyers, despite all the reports that they're not selling quite as well as hoped. One obstacle to greater adoption is that many car buyers still worry about running out of "gas" -- or more precisely, electricity -- because of these vehicles' limited range and inability to "fill up" quickly at a gas station.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel