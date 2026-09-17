Why Lucid Group Stock Raced Ahead on Thursday

A sizable new program with an existing business partner was the news that put acceleration into Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) shares on Thursday. Investors piled into the electric vehicle (EV) maker's equity, sending it up almost 6% that trading session.

Lucid and that partner, European rideshare company Bolt, announced they are launching a combined effort to deploy a minimum of 25,000 fully autonomous vehicles made by Lucid in that continent and the Middle East. This is part of a broader aim for Bolt to have 100,000 such autos on its platform by 2035, a very ambitious goal by any standard.

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