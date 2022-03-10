|
10.03.2022 21:39:58
Why Lucid Group Stock Sank Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) had a hard fall this morning, with the electric vehicle (EV) stock tumbling 6.9% at its lowest point in trading Thursday. Lucid shares regained some ground as the day progressed but still traded 4.5% lower as of 2 p.m. ET.Lucid is touted to be one of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) biggest emerging competitors, but the latter may have just reminded Lucid investors what a tough fight it'll be for the EV start-up.Lucid recently slashed its production estimate for 2022 by a whopping 40% citing supply chain constraints. That, and other numbers Lucid reported, has put the EV stock under a lot of pressure so far this month.Continue reading
