Why Lucid Motors Stock Accelerated Today

Shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) surged as much as 8% higher on Wednesday morning. The move came as CEO Peter Rawlinson started trying to generate excitement among investors for the company's upcoming fully electric Gravity SUV.Rawlinson was interviewed at the recent Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show in California. As of 12:35 p.m. ET today, Lucid shares had pared some early gains, but were still up by 5.6%.In his comments, Rawlinson didn't hold back from taking some jabs at his old boss, Elon Musk. Rawlinson was previously a senior engineer at Tesla.