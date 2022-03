Why Lucid Stock Charged Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While shares of many growth stocks were moving higher today, the stock of electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) outpaced the general market move. At the day's highs, Lucid stock was 8.7% above Tuesday's closing price. The market gave back some of its gains on the day and so did Lucid stock. As of 3 p.m. ET, its shares were still up 7.2%, however. Some of today's jump probably represents more of a recovery from recent drops. But the jump may also be due to a review of the company's Lucid Air Dream model by automotive writer Lawrence Ulrich published by Forbes. Ulrich gave the car rave reviews, calling it "a landmark of the coming electric age." Continue reading