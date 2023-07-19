|
19.07.2023 17:33:48
Why Lucid Stock Charged Higher Today
Ending Tuesday's trading session nominally higher than where they closed on Monday, shares of Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) are racing higher this morning. News out of the Middle East is powering investors' excitement in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer.As of 10:19 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Lucid are up 7.5%.Drivers in Saudi Arabia looking to lease their next vehicle have a new option. According to a tweet from The Saudi Post, leasing companies there have started to lease Lucid vehicles for the first time. The tweet also references the factory that Lucid is building in the nation, projecting that it will start producing vehicles by 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!