Why Lucid Stock Dropped 5.5% Today

Rumors that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might hire electric car start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) to build it an Apple-branded electric car sparked a rally in Lucid stock Friday. But you may recall that I warned you that this rumor seemed unsound, that Lucid stock would not in fact "skyrocket to new highs," as the author suggested -- and that in fact Lucid's "stock price bump will not last long."Surprise, surprise. As of noon Tuesday, Lucid stock is down 5.5%, having given back all of Friday's gains and more.Image source: Getty Images.