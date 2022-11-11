|
11.11.2022 20:37:18
Why Lucid Stock Fell This Week
Despite heading higher today, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock looks set to end the week in negative territory. Through noon ET on Friday, shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were down 8% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Lucid has proposed a share sale that even attracted an analyst downgrade; but worst yet, Lucid's reservation backlog fell in the last quarter. That's not what investors want to see in a young EV start-up that was touted to give Tesla a run for its money.In the third quarter, Lucid produced a record number of vehicles, or 2,282 units, and delivered 1,398 units. Its production was up more than threefold sequentially, and the company generated $195.5 million in revenue during the quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!