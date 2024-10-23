|
24.10.2024 00:03:10
Why Lucid Stock Fell Today
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock lost ground in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price closed out the daily session down 4.6% and had been down as much as 5.4% earlier in the day.Lucid stock fell in today's daily trading as investors weighed the possibility that the Federal Reserve will adopt a slower-than-anticipated pace for interest rate cuts. The market was also feeling jittery about electric vehicle (EV) stocks ahead of the Q3 report that Tesla published after the market closed.With the 50 basis-point rate cut that it issued in September, the Fed finally delivered the pivot to rate-lashing that the market had long yearned for. The central banking authority had previously instituted a rapid ramping of rates in order to combat inflation, and last month's pivot to more dovish policy has helped power significant gains for the broader market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
