Why Lucid Stock Got a Lift Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Loosey-goosey Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is wandering higher in Wednesday-morning trading, rising 5.8% through 11:05 a.m. ET. One day after the electric car stock slumped on revelations that it probably isn't going to be hired to build Apple's electric car after all, InsideEVs.com had a bit of good news that took away the sting for Lucid shareholders:Apple may not love Lucid -- but Jay Leno does.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading