Why Lucid Stock Is Driving Off the Road Today

Electric vehicle start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) failed to impress in its most recent quarter and gave disappointing guidance about the year ahead. Investors are headed for the exit ramp, sending Lucid shares down 20% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.Lucid is one of a number of young electric vehicle companies trying to replicate the success of Tesla. The company's first car, the Air luxury sedan, is in production in Arizona and Saudi Arabia.The company lost $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter, a penny better than what Wall Street had expected, but revenue of $157.2 million was well below the $180 million consensus. Lucid delivered 1,734 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 6,001 in all of 2023, with the full-year number up 37% from 2022.