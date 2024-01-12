|
12.01.2024 19:59:25
Why Lucid Stock Is Plummeting Again Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is losing ground again in Friday's trading. The electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was down 7.1% as of 1:15 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.On the heels of the deliveries and production report that the company released yesterday, news hit today that Lucid would be recalling more than 2,000 vehicles. According to the announcement, the recall is due to possibly faulty high-voltage coolant heaters and includes both 2022 and 2023 Lucid Air model years. Lucid stock sank to a new record low yesterday after the company published its vehicle delivery and production update for last year's fourth quarter. With today's news of a substantial recall for its Lucid Air luxury sedans, investors got an additional piece of bad news -- and the EV company's share price has set another new low in today's trading.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|0,00
|0,00%