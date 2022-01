Why Lucid Stock Is Plummeting This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down big this week amid a multitude of market pressures. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock had slid roughly 28% from last-week's market close as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.In addition to pressures from a potential conflict between Ukraine and Russia and macroeconomic concerns including inflation and rising interest rates, growth-dependent stocks have taken a beating following concerning business updates from high-profile companies. Tesla joined this cohort with the publication of its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, and the EV-leader's guidance spurred big sell-offs for Lucid and other electric-vehicle stocks.