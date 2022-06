Why Lucid Stock Is Up Double Digits This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many growth and tech stocks have jumped this week with the Nasdaq Composite index up about 3%. Electric vehicle stocks had been hit harder than many other sectors, and are bouncing back faster this week. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is an example. Its shares are up about 15% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, since last Friday's closing price as the market heads into this week's final trading day.Lucid didn't report any company-specific news this week, but it has recently worked to bolster its financial position. The stock has dropped nearly 30% over the past three months, and investors seem to have now decided the risk-reward balance has shifted in their favor.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading