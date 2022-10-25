|
25.10.2022 22:02:46
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to oversee the company's expansion into Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund was a majority investor in Lucid prior to it listing publicly. It has now opened a new showroom in the kingdom's city of Riyadh to help bolster its presence there after the government agreed to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over the next 10 years. It also has plans to build its second factory -- and its first outside the U.S. -- in Saudi Arabia. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.22
|Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
25.10.22
|Lucid Motors Debuts Fast Home Charger, New Accessories for Air EV - CNET (Cnet)
|
24.10.22
|Why Lucid Shares Sank Today (MotleyFool)
|
24.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Lucid präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.22
|Why Ford, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Raced Ahead Today (MotleyFool)
|
17.10.22
|Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday (MotleyFool)
|
14.10.22
|Why Lucid Is Dropping More Than 5% Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.10.22
|Why Rivian, Lucid, and Lordstown Stocks Fell Hard Today (MotleyFool)