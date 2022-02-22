22.02.2022 20:17:00

Why Lucid Stock Keeps Falling

Electric car stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, down 4.7% as of 1:45 p.m. ET.It has only itself to blame.This morning, Lucid began contacting owners of its first batch of delivered Lucid Air luxury electric cars to advise them of an impending recall, reports Teslarati.Continue reading
