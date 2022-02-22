|
22.02.2022 20:17:00
Why Lucid Stock Keeps Falling
Electric car stock Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, down 4.7% as of 1:45 p.m. ET.It has only itself to blame.This morning, Lucid began contacting owners of its first batch of delivered Lucid Air luxury electric cars to advise them of an impending recall, reports Teslarati.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
