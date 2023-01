Why Lucid Stock Lost 33% in December

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were falling last month in response to a broader sell-off in electric vehicle (EV) stocks, largely due to challenges with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), both with the underlying business and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's foray as the new CEO of Twitter.Though there was little company-specific news out on Lucid during the month, concern about bloated valuations in the electric vehicle sector pushed the stock lower, and it finished the month down 33%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell steadily over the course of the month alongside peers like Tesla and Rivian Automotive.Continue reading