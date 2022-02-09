|
09.02.2022 21:21:00
Why Lucid Stock Moved Up Today
With its heavy weighting of technology stocks, the Nasdaq Composite Index has long been a beneficiary of a "risk on" investor mentality. After reaching correction territory in late January, the index has recovered with a gain of more than 7%, including a more-than 1.75% move to the upside today. More risky, speculative stocks like electric car start-up Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) tend to move with the Nasdaq. That trend is holding again today, with shares notching a gain of 3.9% as of 2:32 p.m. ET. Lucid didn't report any company-specific news today. It likely won't have much to say publicly before it reports its fourth-quarter 2021 results, which should come in the next couple of weeks. But after the stock has dropped 25% to start 2022, it's not surprising to see a bounce along with other growth stocks, particularly since the stock joined the Nasdaq-100 Index in December 2021. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!