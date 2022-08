Why Lucid Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 9.7% on Thursday after the electric vehicle (EV) company slashed its production forecast. The Lucid Air has been well-received by car buyers. The luxury sedan's long range, fast charging times, and high-end interior features have helped it win accolades, including being named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. Lucid, in turn, has received more than 37,000 reservations for the popular electric vehicle that collectively represent roughly $3.5 billion in potential revenue. Yet the EV maker has been plagued by supply chain bottlenecks that have forced it to cut back its production schedule at its manufacturing site in Casa Grande, Arizona. Management now expects Lucid to build 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles in 2022. That's down from its reduced forecast of 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles in February, and its original estimate of 20,000 in late 2021. Continue reading