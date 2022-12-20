|
20.12.2022 17:18:56
Why Lucid Stock Popped Tuesday
Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down an astounding 80% this year, but investors are getting a bit of a pop in the stock Tuesday morning. Lucid shares were trading up by 7.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET, after the company announced another boost to its balance sheet. The maker of luxury electric sedans told investors back in August it had plans to raise up to an additional $8 billion in capital over the next three years. Lucid took one step toward that total after just announcing it raised almost $1.52 billion through a combination of a public stock offering and private placement funding. Sometimes investors balk when companies dilute existing shareholders by issuing additional stock, but the reaction was positive today for a couple reasons. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!