22.03.2022 21:44:14
Why Lucid Stock Popped Tuesday Afternoon
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock shot up late Tuesday afternoon as the market took note of an important press release from the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Lucid stock was trading as high as 6.6% as of 2:37 p.m. ET.In October last year, Lucid revealed details of DreamDrive Pro, its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) equipped with up to 32 on-board sensors, among other things. Lucid has revealed four EV models so far, and its DreamDrive Pro is standard in its Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring trims, and optional in other Lucid Air models.This afternoon, Lucid said it'll use Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion technology to add new features to ADAS and has already integrated the technology into the DreamDrive Pro ADAS system of every Lucid car out on the road today.Continue reading
