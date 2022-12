Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. Those earnings weren't any great shakes either, as the company missed on both revenue and earnings-per-share estimates.Yet, with dividend-focused investors fleeing the stock and a new CEO coming on board, could this cast-off value stock be an opportunity?