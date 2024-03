Why Lumen Technologies Rose 32.8% in February

Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) rallied 32.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The beaten-down fiber and broadband network company might be prone to big spikes from time to time, as its stock trades at a distressed valuation while the company grapples with a high debt load. Distressed companies can have massive upside, if management is able to engineer an unlikely turnaround.Lumen's fourth-quarter earnings report seemed to show hints of a potential turnaround in the making -- although investors certainly aren't out of the woods by any means.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel