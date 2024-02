Why Lumen Technologies Stock Jumped 12.6% on Wednesday

Shares of tech solutions company Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) jumped as much as 12.6% in trading on Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. Shares were up 8.1% at 3:30 p.m. ET.Quarterly revenue fell 7.4% to $3.5 billion, and net loss improved from $3.1 billion a year ago to $2 billion. But those two quarters included noncash goodwill impairment charges of $3.3 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which is a proxy for the cash flow generated by the core business, was $1.1 billion for the quarter, and cash generated by operating activities was $784 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel