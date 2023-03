Why Lumen Technologies Stock Plummeted (Again) in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Network solutions provider Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) had a terrible February, despite an earnings report early in the month that seemed to hit all the right notes. The stock fell 35.2% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.At first glance, the fourth-quarter report looked pretty good. The analyst consensus had called for earnings of roughly $0.19 per share on revenue near $3.78 billion. Instead, the company saw $0.43 of bottom-line earnings per share and a sales haul of $3.80 billion.But investors shrugged off the better-than-decent results in light of gloomy guidance and downbeat management comments. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to drop roughly 30% next year, while free cash flow should land near the break-even point. Lumen's stock closed 20.8% lower that day and continued to trend downward through the rest of February.Continue reading