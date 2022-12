Why Lumen Technologies Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Veteran telecom stock Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) weathered the stock market's downbeat Wednesday, inching up higher while many other titles sank. The company's share price rose by nearly 1%, on a day when the bellwether S&P 500 index landed marginally in the red. The expansion of an existing partnership -- and a resulting new product offering -- was the source of investor optimism. On Wednesday morning, Lumen announced the rollout of its Lumen Solutions for Contact Center-Genesys Cloud. As the name implies, this is a new contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering from the company that addresses that particular business need. Lumen has developed and is offering the service in conjunction with its partner, call center technology specialist Genesys. The telecom didn't hesitate to point out that Solutions for Contact Center includes numerous cutting-edge technologies, such as speech-enabled interactive voice response and automatic call distribution. It also provides for the recording and storing of all interactions through its system.