Lumentum Holdings Aktie

Lumentum Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097

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12.10.2026 22:00:58

Why Lumentum Sank Today

Shares of optical leader Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) sank on Monday, falling 9.8%.

Lumentum has been a key beneficiary of the AI build-out, as optical lasers are increasingly important for achieving the speeds required for AI training and inference. Last week, Lumentum CEO Michael Hurlston said in a Bloomberg interview that the company was "almost sold out" for 2029, sending shares to an all-time high.

However, concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom came to the fore over the weekend when another AI company CEO said many investors are treating it like a "casino."

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Lumentum Holdings Inc 758,90 -5,60% Lumentum Holdings Inc

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