Lumentum Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097
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12.10.2026 22:00:58
Why Lumentum Sank Today
Shares of optical leader Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) sank on Monday, falling 9.8%.
Lumentum has been a key beneficiary of the AI build-out, as optical lasers are increasingly important for achieving the speeds required for AI training and inference. Last week, Lumentum CEO Michael Hurlston said in a Bloomberg interview that the company was "almost sold out" for 2029, sending shares to an all-time high.
However, concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom came to the fore over the weekend when another AI company CEO said many investors are treating it like a "casino."
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Nachrichten zu Lumentum Holdings Inc
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14.10.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächer (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lumentum Holdings Inc
|758,90
|-5,60%