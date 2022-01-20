|
20.01.2022 20:54:10
Why Luminar's Mercedes-Benz Deal Is So Significant
News that lidar start-up Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR) has secured a deal with -- and an investment from -- German luxury-car stalwart Mercedes-Benz sent Luminar's stock soaring on Thursday: As of 2:30 p.m. ET, it was up about 17.1% from Wednesday's close. The stock price surge might actually be justified. Luminar's intense focus on making automotive-grade units that can be mass-produced at relatively low cost has helped it stand out amid a crowded field of lidar start-ups. The auto industry has already taken notice. Luminar last year announced deals with other automakers, including Volvo and China's SAIC.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
