Why Lyft Stock Soared 28% in December

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were climbing again for the second month in a row in December as the ridesharing stock's recovery continued.There was relatively little company-specific news out on Lyft last month, but a combination of bullish commentary from management, price hikes from Wall Street analysts, good news from the Federal Reserve, and tailwinds from rival Uber Technologies, which was added to the S&P 500 last month, combined to propel Lyft stock higher.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was up 28% for the month. As you can see from the chart, those gains came in the first half of December.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel