Why Lyft Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were moving higher today after the ride-sharing operator offered 2027 targets for the first time at its inaugural Investor Day conference this morning.Those goals and the general commentary from management seemed to please investors, and the stock was trading up 4.1% as of 10:41 a.m. ET, after gaining as much as 11% earlier in the session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel