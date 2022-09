Why Lyft Stock Was Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) jumped today, seemingly on rumors circulating about a potential buyout on Twitter and StockTwits, with GM as a possible buyer. The stock may also have been reacting favorably to New York's decision to end its mask mandate on transportation, which could help give the ridesharing operator a shot in the arm.Lyft stock finished the day up 16.9%.Rumors about the buyout were unsubstantiated and didn't appear in any news source, but on Twitter and StockTwits, several users were discussing the possibility of a takeover by companies including General Motors, DoorDash and Ford.