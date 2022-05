Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking by 19.7% as of 12:22 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday.MacroGenics reported Q1 revenue of $11.1 million, with $3.6 million in sales of breast cancer drug Margenza and the rest from collaborative agreements. This result was lower than the $16.9 million in revenue recorded in the prior-year period. It also came in well below the consensus revenue estimate of $20 million.The company posted a net loss in the first quarter of $66.4 million, or $1.08 per share. This was worse than the average analysts' estimate of a Q1 net loss of $0.91 per share.Continue reading