08.11.2022 00:40:43
Why MacroGenics Stock Popped Again Today
Not to jinx it, but MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) might just be at the start of a winning streak. For the second straight day, powered by very encouraging quarterly results, the biotech's shares saw a notable rise on Monday. The stock gained more than 8% on the day as yet another analyst weighed in with a post-earnings price target raise. Monday's price target lifter was H.C. Wainwright's Debjit Chattopadhyay, who now feels MacroGenics is worth $12 per share, up from his previous $11. He maintained a buy recommendation on the stock.That was the third price target boost across the past two trading days.Continue reading
