20.05.2022 20:20:41
Why Macy's, Ulta Beauty, and Overstock.com Plummeted This Week
Shares of retailers Macy's (NYSE: M), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell hard this week, down 18.4%, 15.5%, and 16.5% on the week, respectively, as of 1:38 p.m. ET today.None of these three stocks reported significant company-specific news this week, but bad earnings reports and outlooks from big-box retail bellwethers Walmart and Target decimated any and all retail names, these three included.However, each of these companies is a bit more specialized than the two large general consumer retailers. So can they buck the retail winter?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!