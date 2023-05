Why Madison Square Garden Entertainment Was a Rock Star Stock This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the newest entertainment stocks on the block, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE), was also one of the best performers in the sector over the past few trading days.As of Friday morning before market open, the company's shares had risen by almost 25% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A glowing note from an analyst, solid quarterly results, and a potentially lucrative asset sale were the catalysts.Thursday was the day MSG Entertainment unveiled its third quarter of fiscal 2023 figures. These showed that the live entertainment purveyor's revenue grew by 4% year over year to slightly over $201 million. In a dramatic flip that would be the envy of many of the performers who have graced the company's namesake venue, it posted a net income of $21.7 million against the year-ago quarter's $3.9 million loss. Continue reading