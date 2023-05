Why Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Soared 13% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) shot up this week, trading 13% higher as of noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Ironically, several analysts downgraded the midstream energy stock over the past few days, but investors had a valid reason to rejoice.Earlier in May, Magellan Midstream reported solid 18% year-over-year growth in its distributable cash flow (DCF) and a whopping 65% growth in net income for the first quarter. A strong first quarter even encouraged management to raise its DCF outlook for 2023. Until then, no one had an inkling about what was to come up after 10 days.Continue reading