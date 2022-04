Why MagnaChip Semiconductor Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) were skyrocketing this morning on a report that LX Group is looking to acquire the company, according to the Korea Economic Daily website. The tech stock was up by 17.6% as of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday. According to the news report, LX Group, a South Korean company, will make a formal bid to acquire MagnaChip as early as next week, though the details of the potential deal haven't been disclosed. Continue reading