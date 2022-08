Why Magnite Stock Lost 14% in July

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) were pulling back last month as a pair of news items weighed on the ad tech stock even as the broad market rallied.First, Netflix made a surprising move, choosing Microsoft as its advertising partner, which includes using the tech giant's own ad tech platform, likely blocking out pure plays like Magnite . Then, the following week, Snapchat parent Snap plunged on a dismal second-quarter earnings report, sending digital advertising stocks down broadly.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Magnite stock finished July down 14%. As you can see from the chart, it was a volatile month for the ad tech company.