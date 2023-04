Why Magnite Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of advertising-technology (adtech) company Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) popped on Thursday morning after an analyst said it was a stock to buy. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, Magnite stock was up 10%.News broke yesterday after the market closed that B. Riley analyst Daniel Day had started covering Magnite stock. And according to The Fly, Day recommends buying Magnite stock, giving it a price target of $15 per share, which represents nearly 70% upside from where the stock traded yesterday.As Day alludes to in his note, stocks related to connected TV (CTV), including Magnite, had their time in the sun during 2020 and 2021 when consumers were stuck at home and streaming video content. But these CTV stocks, including adtech players, have subsequently sold off as the trend faded.