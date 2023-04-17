|
17.04.2023 17:47:14
Why Manchester United Stock Is Falling Today
The family that controls Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is reportedly leaning toward bringing in a minority investor, and not selling out of the famed British soccer club. Investors hoping to cash in on a premium valuation are disappointed, sending shares of Man U down as much as 14% on Monday morning.Manchester United is perhaps one of the best-known sports brands globally, and trophy assets like the club do not come on the market all that often. The club is also unusual in that its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Although the Glazer family owns a controlling stake, retail investors have a chance to buy into the club's ownership.Shares of Man U spiked last fall after reports surfaced that the Glazers had hired bankers to explore options for the club, and jumped again in February on rumors that both billionaire businessman Jim Ratcliffe and an unnamed sovereign wealth fund based in the Middle East were interested in bidding. In theory, a number of deep-pocketed bidders could have led to a bidding war that upped the valuation all holders, including retail, would receive in a sale.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Manchester IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Manchester IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Manchester United
|17,88
|0,39%