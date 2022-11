Why Manchester United Stock Keeps Going Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Britain's publicly traded Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) football club soared for a second straight day in early Tuesday trading, gaining another 13.5% through 10 a.m. EST after rising nearly 15% on Tuesday.The reason: Yesterday after close of trading, Manchester United announced that it will explore "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth." Now, that all sounds a bit vague, but in investing circles, "exploring strategic alternatives" is often code for "looking to sell the company" -- generally at a premium price -- and that's what's getting investors excited about this stock.