23.11.2022 16:31:10
Why Manchester United Stock Keeps Going Up
Shares of Britain's publicly traded Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) football club soared for a second straight day in early Tuesday trading, gaining another 13.5% through 10 a.m. EST after rising nearly 15% on Tuesday.The reason: Yesterday after close of trading, Manchester United announced that it will explore "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth." Now, that all sounds a bit vague, but in investing circles, "exploring strategic alternatives" is often code for "looking to sell the company" -- generally at a premium price -- and that's what's getting investors excited about this stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
