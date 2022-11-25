|
25.11.2022 18:27:41
Why Manchester United Stock Was Rocketing Higher Again Today
Shares of Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) were surging again Friday as talk of possible buyouts of the storied English soccer club fueled further gains in the stock.As of 12:15 p.m. ET, shares were up 15.3%.Manchester United shares are now up by around 67% this week as initial rumors about a sale gave way to a confirmation from the company, which said Tuesday it was exploring "strategic alternatives" including a potential sale of the club. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
