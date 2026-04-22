Manhattan Associates Aktie
WKN: 913804 / ISIN: US5627501092
|
23.04.2026 01:15:35
Why Manhattan Associates Stock Blasted Nearly 6% Higher on Wednesday
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) had no problem getting over the hump on Hump Day. Investors piled into the stock of the supply chain management software specialist following its latest earnings release, and drove the shares to a daily gain of almost 6%.Manhattan's first-quarter results, published just after market close on Tuesday, showed that the company's revenue for the period was just over $282 million. That was 7% higher year over year. The growth was driven mainly by a robust (24%) increase in cloud subscription revenue to $117 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!