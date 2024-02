Why Manitowoc Stock Fell 14% Today

Shares of The Manitowoc Company (NYSE: MTW), one of the leading manufacturers of "lifting solutions" such as tower cranes, mobile hydraulic cranes, and bucket trucks, tumbled 14% through 10 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported mixed results for its Q4 2023 sales and earnings last night.Heading into the quarter, analysts had forecast Manitowoc would earn $0.19 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of nearly $584 million. In fact, Manitowoc beat that sales forecast, with sales coming in just shy of $596 million. Profits, however, were less than half of what Wall Street wanted to see -- just $0.09 per share. And the news gets worse. Like the $0.19 estimate, Manitowoc 's $0.09 earnings were of the pro forma variety -- non-GAAP. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Manitowoc actually lost $0.23 per share in Q4. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel