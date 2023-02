Why Manitowoc Stock Surged 26% This Past Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) climbed 26% over the past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the crane manufacturer reported sharply higher revenue and profits.Manitowoc's sales jumped 24.9% year over year to $621.6 million in the fourth quarter. That easily surpassed Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of $565.8 million."As we entered the quarter, we felt confident that our shippable backlog and inventory levels would allow us to hit the low end of our guidance," CEO Aaron Ravenscroft said during a conference call with analysts. "The hard work of our team and a bit of luck with parts and vessel availability helped us end the year even stronger than we expected."