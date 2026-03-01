:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.03.2026 23:29:00
Why March 9 Could Be a Huge Day for Tesla Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to deliver critical crash data on potential full-self driving (FSD) traffic violations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on or before March 9.The data is certainly meaningful, as it's part of an NHTSA investigation. Moreover, given that Tesla has reported 14 incidents involving its robotaxis (using unsupervised FSD) since their inception in June 2025, the company and its robotaxi rollout appear under significant pressure. But just how bad is it for Tesla?The NHTSA hasn't published anything on the extended March 9 deadline yet, so investors are relying on others' reports on the matter. It's important not to downplay the data because nobody, and above all, Tesla, wants traffic violations from FSD. It's also important not to overplay the data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
