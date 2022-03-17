|
17.03.2022 20:17:00
Why Marijuana Stocks Are Smoking Today
On what otherwise appears to be a slow news day for the sector, shares of marijuana stocks Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are all on the upswing today.As of 1:15 p.m. ET, Sundial stock is gaining 3.3%, Aurora is up 5.2%, and Canopy Growth is leading the sector higher with a 5.3% gain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
