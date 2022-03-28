Why Marijuana Stocks Dropped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This is it -- the week that marijuana takes its next step toward legalization. The House Rules Committee is scheduled to take up the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act today, and prepare it for a floor vote later in the week.But if that's true, why are marijuana stocks going down today? As of 10 a.m. ET, not only is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock down 7.6%, but Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 9.1%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is leading the whole cannabis sector lower with a 10.5% loss!Continue reading